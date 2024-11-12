The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has asked State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to launch extensive public awareness campaigns to encourage prospective pilgrims to register and make deposits for the 2025 Hajj.

This initiative aims to educate and inform intending pilgrims about the importance of early registration and payment to ensure a seamless and successful Hajj experience.

The year’s Hajj is expected to be held in June.

NAHCON, in a letter signed by the commission’s Head of Pilgrims Education and Orientation, Abubakar Kaoje, on Tuesday, urged the states to complement their earlier efforts and increase the tempo of their enlightenment programme.

“You are therefore requested to complement your efforts by initiating jingles in your various local languages on your media stations like TV, Radio, Print, etc. to ensure a robust sensitisation of the intending pilgrims for the need to pay for hajj fare early,” the letter reads in part.

The commission also advised that key messages in the enlightenment programme should include the importance of early remittance for better accommodation, transportation and easy visa processing.

Although NAHCON has yet to release the official 2025 Hajj fare, several states, including Kano, Ogun, Edo, Bauchi, have already announced an initial deposit of over N8 million for each intending pilgrim.

Call to action

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the Hajj sector have also urged state governments to launch awareness campaigns to encourage intending pilgrims to make early deposits for the 2025 exercise.

Ibrahim Mohammed, Coordinator of Independent Hajj Reporters, expressed support for this initiative in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

He said heightened awareness campaigns and early payment of Hajj fare will ensure a successful Hajj.

“Although it is not too late, it will be too late if we do not start now. Many countries have started and have gone far. To avoid delays and the fire brigade method, we need to pay attention as quickly as possible,” Mr Mohammed said.

2025 Hajj Fare

The 2025 Hajj pilgrimage is expected to come with a hefty price tag.

There are indications that each pilgrim may spend about N10 million due to the soaring exchange rate and the government’s decision to end subsidies for the pilgrimage.

READ ALSO: NAHCON disowns fake agents negotiating 2025 Hajj contracts

The Nigerian government had subsidised the 2024 pilgrimage with N90 billion.

This grant was marred by controversy and probes by the EFCC and ICPC into its use by NAHCON leadership headed by former Chairman, Jalal Arabi.

