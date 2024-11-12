President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) for another four years.

This was contained in a statement by the Deputy Director of Information, NBRRI, Peter Mashem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said his reappointment was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Mr Mashem said Mr Duna had been serving as the Director-General of the Institute since his appointment in 2020.

“Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government of Gombe State.

“As a COREN Registered Engineer, Duna is also a member of the following professional bodies; Member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (MNIEM) and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE).

“He is a Fellow, Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (FNAEGE) and Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He is also Council Member of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and a member of Industrial/Sectorial Board for the Regional Transport Research and Education Centre, Kumasi (TRECK), Ghana,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

