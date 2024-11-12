The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, says those opposed to the Tax Reform Bills are apprehensive about the fiscal transparency the bills aim to introduce.

Mr Agbese, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly in Abuja.

“Those who are afraid are doing so because they fear accountability and transparency. These bills will raise awareness among taxpayers, and once people become conscious of what they pay to the government and what the government earns, they will demand greater accountability,” Mr Agbese said.

Background

The four executive bills—the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill—are currently before both chambers of the National Assembly for passage.

However, opposition to the bills has come from the governors, who, through the National Economic Council (NEC), urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the executive bills pending further consultation.

Earlier, the Northern Governors’ Forum instructed their lawmakers to reject the bills, arguing they are against the “interests of the North,” specifically the Value Added Tax component.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has been addressing the media, refuting claims that the bills are detrimental to the north.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In one of the interviews, Mr Oyedele stated that Lagos State would be most affected by the derivation principle.

In the Senate, Ali Ndume has become the leading figure opposing the bills.

However, supporters of the bills have started speaking up.

On Sunday, Abdulmummin Jibrin urged northern governors to support the bills, stating that they provide safeguards for the north.

Why I support the bills

Mr Agbese described himself as one of the bills’ strongest advocates, asserting that they have the potential to transform the entire country.

He urged the governors to support the bills, as they would help to address the issue of multiple taxation.

“Everyone talks about countries that provide social services to their citizens. Those citizens pay their taxes when due. The truth is that in recent years, many Nigerians have raised concerns about multiple taxation, and these proposed reforms aim to address that issue.

“Additionally, some companies operating in this country are exploiting gaps in our tax laws to evade taxes, resulting in significant revenue losses for the government. This needs to be addressed. I humbly appeal to our respected state governors to support these bills because, ultimately, Nigeria will be the greatest beneficiary,” he added.

Not much progress has been made on the bills, as they are still at the first reading stage in both chambers.

Last month, the finance committees of both chambers met with the Chairperson of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, to discuss the bills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

