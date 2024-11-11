President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Tunde Bakare, a pastor, as he celebrates his 70th birthday on 11 November.
Mr Bakare, a distinguished lawyer, pastor, leader, author, advocate for good governance, and politician, has significantly contributed to Nigerian society. He founded The Latter Rain Assembly, now known as The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).
On this occasion, the president joins Pastor Bakare’s family, friends, and the Christian community to celebrate his profound impact as a religious leader and gadfly.
President Tinubu reflects on Pastor Bakare’s bold and patriotic efforts to advocate for a better Nigeria. As a co-convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), he was pivotal in leading civil demonstrations during critical periods in our nation’s history.
The president recognises Mr Bakare’s unwavering faith and relentless dedication to advancing vital causes for the betterment of society. He describes Pastor Bakare as one of Nigeria’s most influential voices.
As Mr Bakare reaches this significant milestone, President Tinubu wishes him robust health and many more years of service in the Lord’s vineyard and in advancing our beloved nation.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
November 11, 2024
