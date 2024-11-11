The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday described late Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Ayoola as a quintessential judicial icon.

Mrs Kekere-Ekun made this known during a valedictory court session held in honour of late Mr Ayoola in Abuja who died in his sleep on 20 August at 90.

She said the late justice bestroded the judicial landscape with honour and great panache.

“He believed strongly that a judge must decide cases without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

“He was courteous to all, yet his politeness never invited disrespect. He always endeavoured to deploy plain, precise and pointed language in all his judgments.

“He chose his words with uncommon precision, while stating the facts precisely.

“The reasoning was always logical, following from one point to another, as he often considered rambling judgment as a bundle of confusion.

“Just like the Greek Philosopher Socrates, Justice Ayoola believed strongly that a good Judge must have the capacity to hear courteously, answer wisely, consider soberly and decide impartially.

“He was such a highly cerebral judicial colossus that had offered the best of his intellect to the advancement of the legal profession through his several years of discerning adjudications and unprecedented prowess.

“He has been variously described by his close associates as a man of robust intellect and epitome of judicial activism that was adequately aided by wisdom and prudence.

”In fact, majority of those who had close acquaintance with him were quick to cast him in the mould of the great Lord Denning of the English Bench.”

Everything in life, she said, has its appointed time and season.

Those who were privileged to have a close relationship with him, she said, would attest to his high level of discipline, principles and integrity.

She said that Mr Ayoola’s life had evidently validated the belief that the future truly belonged to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

“Ayoola convincingly demonstrated that we, as mortals, should always aim high, for even in failure, we may find ourselves among the stars.

“He stood staunchly by that philosophy till his peaceful transition at the fulfilled age of 90 years,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ayoola was born on 27 October 1933, in Ilesha, Osun State.

He was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on 4 September 1959, the same year he started his private legal practice in Ibadan.

(NAN)

