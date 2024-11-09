The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has denied organising a national prayer.
Mrs Tinubu made the clarification in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi.
Read the full statement below.
This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is not organizing a National Prayer.
The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading.
|
Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.
Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.
Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels.
Kindly be advised accordingly.
Thank you.
SIGNED
Busola Kukoyi
SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
9th November, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999