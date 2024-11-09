The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has denied organising a national prayer.

Mrs Tinubu made the clarification in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi.

Read the full statement below.

This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is not organizing a National Prayer.

The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading.

Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.

Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels.

Kindly be advised accordingly.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Thank you.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

9th November, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

