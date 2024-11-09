President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Abdullahi Mustapha as the Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), for a second tenure of five years.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Toyin Omozuwa, press secretary to the NBRDA D-G in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mr Mustapha’s reappointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government (SGF), George Akume.

“Mustapha’s second tenure is with effect from 31st October, 2024 and is in line with the provisions of Section 10 (1) and (3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022,” it said.

Mr Omozuwa said that Industry experts consider the reappointment as an expression of President Tinubu’s confidence in Mustapha’s ability to drive innovation towards attaining food security.

According to him, the reappointment would enable the DG to complete his work in enhancing pharmaceutical production, as well as positioning Nigeria at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mr Mustapha is a Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry and hails from Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

