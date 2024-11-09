The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued an eight-year-old boy declared missing for over one year.

The Uyo Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Emmanuel Awhen, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Saturday. He said the boy had been reunited with his parents.

Mr Awhen said that the boy was stolen on 1 September 2023 by someone who has yet to be apprehended while he was playing with his elder brother at their compound in Port Harcourt.

He said that the boy was rescued by the Abuja office of the agency, which brought him to the Uyo zonal command to trace his biological parents.

“The boy was rescued by NAPTIP Abuja Headquarters and then sent to us, where we were able to put him on television and social media.

“We were able to get the parents, who came in from Port Harcourt, and then we decided to reunite the child with the parents.

“From the parents’ story, the boy and his elder brother were playing in the compound when a visitor walked into the compound on that fateful day.

“The visitor gave the elder brother N200 to buy biscuits, and when the elder brother had gone to buy the biscuits, the visitor took the boy away,” Mr Awhen said.

He noted that child theft was becoming rampant and cautioned parents to be extra careful, pointing out that some of those who engage in stealing children are neighbours and friends.

Narrating their ordeal to NAN, the boy’s mother, Comfort Ibanga, a petty trader in Port Harcourt from Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, said the boy was stolen while she was away for her daily market activities.

She narrated how they moved from one prophet to another and from one church to another, seeking divine intervention.

She said that her neighbour, identified simply as Aunty Mercy, who was at home when the incident happened and another man were arrested by the police but were later released.

Mrs Ibanga expressed gratitude to God and NAPTIP for rescuing their son.

“Today, 8 November, God has used NAPTIP to rescue our son.”

(NAN)

