Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two Chinese brothers for allegedly attempting to export some solid minerals to China without requisite permit.

The Chinese brothers, Jiang Wang and Richard Wang were arrested alongside two Nigerians, Donatus Agupusi and Michael Benneth Agu in Enugu, according to a statement posted on the EFCC’s Facebook page on Friday.

The statement said the Chinese brothers were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu while the two Nigerians were arrested at the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

It is not clear when they were arrested by the operatives of the anti-graft agency.

“Their arrest followed an intelligence received by the commission through the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria on November 3, 2024 involving Jiang who was intercepted at the hold baggage screening point, where unidentified suspicious stones believed to be solid minerals wrapped in three different pieces were discovered in his luggage,” EFCC said in the statement.

What our investigation showed – EFCC

The EFCC said in the statement that their investigation revealed that Mr Agupusi is owner of Great Wall Construction Limited and the employer of the remaining suspects.

“Investigation also revealed that Jiang was attempting to travel out of the country with the solid minerals in order to carry out some tests on them in China.

Investigations further revealed that none of the four suspects had a permit to export the solid minerals to China,” the anti-graft agency stated.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

