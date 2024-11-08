The Akwa Ibom State Government has released the funeral arrangements for the burial of Patience Eno, the wife of the State Governor, Umo Eno.

The First Lady died in a hospital on 26 September following an undisclosed sickness.

In a statement on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, announced 29 November as the date for the burial.

The details for the funeral arrangements released by Mr Uwah gave 20 November as the date for the opening of the mourning house.

The statement also announced a week-long condolence visit beginning on 20 November and ending on 26 November. The Night of Worships and Tributes will be held on 22 November at the International Worship Centre in Uyo at 6 p.m.

The service of Songs is billed for 27 November at her country home, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The family is deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from people and organisations across the country and beyond, and further requests continued prayers, understanding and solidarity,” Mr Uwah said.

‘She was everything a man could ever wish for’ – Eno

Governor Eno had, in a state broadcast about a week after his wife’s death, said his wife was everything a man could ever wish for in a virtuous woman.

“My prayer partner, counsellor, cheer-leader, best critic, homemaker, and permanently smiling. I will miss her for a lifetime,” the governor had said of his wife of 38 years.

To continue the pet project of his late wife – The Golden Initiative for All – Mr Eno appointed his first daughter, Helen Obareki as coordinator of the Office of the First Lady.

Prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, had sent a message of condolence. Mr Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, visited Governor Eno and commiserated with him over the passing of his wife.

