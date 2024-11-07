Abubakar Sulaiman, director-general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies(NILDS), has emphasised the importance of equipping young Nigerians with social media storytelling skills to spark positive change in local communities.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, speaking at the NILDS Democracy Radio Citizens Journalism Workshop in Abuja, on Thursday, highlighted the crucial role of citizen journalism in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.

The workshop was organised in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development(CJID) as well as the Nigeria Health Watch.

He stressed the need for youths to engage critically and constructively with information shaping their lives and communities.

Mr Sulaiman said the workshop aimed to provide youths with tools to become responsible citizen journalists promoting truth, accountability, and social change.

He noted that students learned online safety, fact-checking, scientific verification, and originality/authenticity in reporting.

General Manager of Democracy Radio, Uju Nwachukwu, explained that the workshop sought to teach critical skills and expose students to solution journalism, focusing on reporting societal problems and constructive responses.

She said that solution journalism pillars include reporting on responses to social problems, providing evidence-based information, acknowledging the limitations of solutions and offering insightful analysis.

What citizen journalism is all about

In a lecture titled “Introduction to Citizen Journalism,” Silas Jonathan, a researcher at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, defined some of the basic concepts

Citizen journalism, he said, is the collection, reporting, and analysis of responsible news and information by the general public, especially through digital platforms.

Mr Jonathan explained that citizen journalism allows everyday people to share responsible stories and events overlooked by traditional media

“It amplifies community perspectives, voices, and local stories, provides faster updates and empowers people to hold authorities accountable and spread awareness.

In another lecture titled, “Solution Journalism, Hadiza Mohammed, communications officer of Nigerian Health Watch, noted that 38 per cent of people globally avoid news due to negative content.

She emphasised the importance of solution journalism in promoting constructive responses.

Students at the workshop were drawn from the University of Abuja, Nile University Abuja, Olumawu International School, Africa Community School and Treasure Homes International School, Abuja.

(NAN)

