Nigeria’s representatives in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, Edo Queens, are poised to pocket over N250 million in prize money, courtesy of the continent’s football governing body’s improved package announcement.
According to CAF’s official website, each of the eight participating African women’s football clubs will receive a minimum of USD 150,000 (approximately N251 million) in prize money.
This year’s total prize money has increased by 52 per cent to USD 2,350,000.
The champion will take home USD 600,000, a significant incentive for Edo Queens to excel in the tournament.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe aims to develop and grow women’s football in Africa, investing in youth academies and increasing prize monies to make CAF competitions globally competitive.
Edo Queens’ Journey to Morocco
After securing their first Nigeria Women Football League title, Moses Aduku’s team dominated the WAFU B qualifiers, sealing their Champions League berth with a 3-0 victory over Benin’s Ainonvi FC in Côte d’Ivoire.
Although winning the NWFL title came with a relatively modest N10 million prize, it has opened doors to greater success.
If Edo Queens emerge victorious in Morocco, they could pocket a staggering USD 600,000 (over N1 billion).
Edo Queens are the third Nigerian team to participate in the CAF Women’s Champions League, following in the footsteps of Rivers Angels (2021) and Bayelsa Queens (2022).
The Prize Money for the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 is:
Winner: USD 600 000
Runner up: USD 400 000
3rd Place: USD 350 000
4th Place: USD 300 000
3rd of the Group: USD 200 000 each
4th of the Group: USD 150 000 each.
