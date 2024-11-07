Middle East leaders have congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election and expressed hope for greater efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

Mr Trump, who previously held the US presidency from 2017 to 2021, won the 2024 US presidential race on Wednesday, defeating Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Mr Trump on “history’s greatest comeback” in a statement posted on social media platform X.

He hailed Mr Trump’s return as a “new beginning for America” and emphasised a renewed commitment to the US-Israel alliance, calling it a “huge victory” for both countries.

“I look forward to working together to establish peace, maintain regional peace and stability,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi wrote on X.

“And also strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples.”

Mr Al-Sisi also expressed hope for continued cooperation during the critical circumstances the world is currently facing.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope for strengthened relations with the United States under Mr Trump’s leadership and underscored the importance of mutual efforts to address pressing global issues.

Mr Erdogan specifically highlighted the ongoing crises in Palestine and the Russia-Ukraine conflict as areas where collaboration between the two countries could make a meaningful impact.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan said the UAE was looking forward to “continuing to work with our partners in the United States towards a future of opportunity, prosperity, and stability for all.”

In their congratulatory messages to Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wished him success in his endeavours.

He praised the strong historical ties between the two countries and emphasised a shared desire to further strengthen these bonds.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a congratulatory message that he looks forward to working with Mr Trump for peace and security in the region.

“We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” Mr Abbas said.

Meanwhile, Hamas said in a press statement that its position on the new US administration would depend on the administration’s positions and practical behaviour towards the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and their just cause.

“We demand an end to the blind bias toward the occupation and serious and real work to stop the war of extermination and aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

“And to stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people,” read the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian government’s spokeswoman Fatemeh

Mohajerani said that the country is “not worried” about Mr Trump’s victory, as Iran “has done our planning in advance.”

(Xinhua/NAN)

