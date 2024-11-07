The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says some leaders of terror groups operating in the North-central zone have indicated interest to surrender and lay down their arms.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the military had opened its surrendering corridors to those who had expressed interest in surrendering.

According to him, the terrorists knew that they could not match the military strength.

“The options open to them is to surrender or be killed on the battlefield.

“Accordingly, some terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants have indicated surrender.

“We are opening a surrendering corridor for that purpose,” he said

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

