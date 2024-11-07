Wednesday’s Champions League action saw Nigerian players Victor Olatunji and Ademola Lookman find the back of the net, but their teams experienced differing outcomes.

Lookman and Nicolò Zaniolo struck as Atalanta reached eight points with a 2-0 success over Stuttgart.

After a tight first half of few chances, Lookman slotted in half-time substitute Charles De Ketelaere’s cross for the 51st-minute opener.

The goal was another addition to the Nigerian striker’s fine form having also grabbed a brace in the big win over Napoli last weekend.

Despite the concerted effort by Stuttgart to get an equaliser, Gian Piero Gasperini’s resolute side showed why they are yet to concede in the league phase, with Zaniolo breaking clear to seal their second win two minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Brest remained unbeaten in their debut Champions League campaign, with Edimilson Fernandes and Kaan Kairinen’s own goal enough to seal all three points in a 2-1 win over Sparta Praha. Olatunji prodded in a late consolation for the hosts.

It was the fourth Champions League goal for the 25-year-old Nigerian striker.

Other matches

Elsewhere, Club Brugge claimed maximum points and halted Aston Villa’s perfect start with a 1-0 win, thanks to Hans Vanaken’s cool penalty.

Shakhtar Donetsk also secured their first league phase victory with a 2-1 win over Young Boys. Georgiy Sudakov inspired the Pitmen, equalising after Kastriot Imeri’s opener, and then scoring the winner with a twisting run and drilled finish.

Bayern München returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Benfica, courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s excellent header.

Inter recorded a similar outcome as they edged Arsenal 1-0, thanks to Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s penalty and an organised defensive display.

Salzburg secured their first win with a 3-1 victory over Feyenoord. Karim Konaté’s double inspired the Austrian side, despite Feyenoord’s Chris-Kévin Nadje being sent off.

Barcelona continued their free-scoring form with a 5-2 win over Crvena Zvezda. Robert Lewandowski’s double helped the Blaugrana, with Iñigo Martínez, Raphinha, and Fermín López also on target.

In the night’s final match, Atlético de Madrid earned a dramatic 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Ángel Correa scored with the last kick of the game after Warren Zaïre-Emery’s opener was cancelled out by Nahuel Molina’s equaliser.

Wednesday’s results brought significant shifts in the Champions League group standings, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the tournament.

