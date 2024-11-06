The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has trained 500 teachers in the country to ensure that future educators are equipped to handle trafficking-related issues in schools.

The agency’s Director-General, Binta Bello, said this at the opening of a Training of Trainers Workshop for teachers in Colleges of Education in Benue, Delta, and Enugu on Wednesday in Enugu.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), in partnership with NAPTIP, organised the workshop.

She said that including human trafficking in the educational curriculum would help to educate the students more on the dangers of embarking on risky journeys.

Mrs Bello, represented by the Director of Intelligence, Research and Programme Development, Josiah Emerole, said the agency was doing much to curb human trafficking in the country.

The urgency

The ICMPD Head of Region for West Africa, Mojisola Sodeinde, underlined the urgency of combating human trafficking, considered as one of the most pervasive violations of human dignity worldwide.

Mr Sodeinde, represented by the Project Manager, School Anti-Trafficking Education and Advocacy Project, Rhoda Dia-Johnson, described human trafficking as a crisis that preys on the vulnerable through forced labour, sexual exploitation and various forms of abuse.

According to Mr Sodeinde, victims of human trafficking in Nigeria are often lured by false promises of a better life, only to find themselves trapped in dire situations.

He said that the event builds on ICMPD’s ongoing efforts to integrate trafficking education into Nigeria’s teacher training system.

“In collaboration with NAPTIP and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the ICMPD helped to revise the Minimum Standards for Teacher Education in 2019 to include Trafficking in Persons’ (TIP) concepts.

“This initiative is followed by the training of 500 teacher trainers across the country, ensuring that future educators were equipped to address trafficking-related issues in the classroom.

“Despite this progress, the real challenge lies in effective teaching.

“The current workshop, designed for key educators, aims to provide advanced strategies to ensure that these trainers can deliver impactful lessons and raise awareness about trafficking, helping to protect vulnerable populations across Nigeria,” he said.

“The integration of TIP content into the Minimum Standards was just the first step.

“Now, we need effective teaching strategies to make sure that this critical knowledge reaches future generations of teachers and students,” Mr Sodeinde said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, NCCE, Paulinus Okwelle, said that the workshop had become necessary because human trafficking is not just a crime but a menace that violates human dignity.

Mr Okwelle, a professor, was represented by an Assistant Director, Okon Mkpa.

He said it had become imperative for the concepts of TIP issues to be mainstreamed into the 2020 Edition of the NCE Minimum Standards, particularly GSE 214.

“Let me remind you that as teacher educators, your pivotal role in shaping the minds of future generations is important.

“This workshop centres on you because of the recognition of the profound ability you possess to impact and empower pre-service teachers to become informed advocates against human trafficking.

“This is a crucial step towards equipping you with the knowledge and skills needed to educate your students on the adverse effect of this terrible crime.

“Your commitment to this course will not only reflect your dedication to a better education but also your desire to create a safer society for human existence,” he said.

(NAN)

