Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen has announced a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s upcoming AFCON qualifiers in November.
Despite having already secured a spot in the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, Eguavoen called up one home-based player for the double-header against Benin Republic and Rwanda.
Nigeria will face the Benin Republic on Thursday, 14 November, in Abidjan, followed by a home match against Rwanda four days later.
Returning to the squad are Victor Osimhen and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who missed the last round of qualifiers because of injury, as well as CAF award contender Ademola Lookman. Sadiq Umar, last seen in Eagles colours in January, also makes a comeback. Also on the roster is Gabriel Osho, who could make his Eagles debut
|
Meanwhile, Chidera Ejuke, Taminu Benjamin, Taiwo Awoniyi, and the injured Semi Ajayi are notably absent from the roster.
The Super Eagles currently lead Group C with 10 points from four games.
Full Squad List
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy), Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)
Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal), Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France), Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England), Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England), Victor Collins (Nasarawa United)
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy), Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany), Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)
Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy), Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain).
