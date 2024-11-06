Governor Uba Sani has promised to rehabilitate the released #EndBadGovernance protesters from Kaduna State.

However, the governor said they must turn a new leaf and become responsible and law-abiding members of the society.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abdulkadir Meyere, disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said Mr Sani has asked him to receive the credentials of those among them who have tertiary education.

‘’The governor promised that some of them will be given start-up capitals to commence trading, others will be taught skills and some will be given employment,’’ he added.

He said the government would monitor the activities of the 39 released protesters from Kaduna to ensure they are of good behaviour ‘’before these benefits will be extended to them.’’

Mr Meyere said the former detainees were medically examined and given psycho-social counselling.

‘’Both Islamic and Christian religious leaders preached to them to embrace the teachings of their faiths and to avoid bad company, to benefit from God’s blessings here and in the hereafter,’’ he added.

According to the official, the detainees were given a telephone handset each because they lost their own during detention. “The governor has graciously given each of them N100,000 as a measure of goodwill,’’ he added.

