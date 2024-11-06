The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja.
The first lady, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and the wife of the National Security Adviser, Hajia Ribadu, was received by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Oghogho Musa, prayed for the family.
While comforting the wife, Mariya Lagbaja, and the children, Mrs Tinubu noted that the Lord only can determine when a man dies. She urged them to be comforted by the good life and legacies he left behind. She urged the children to remain focused and pursue the ideals their father lived for.
The late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, died after a period of illness at the age of 56 years.
|
SIGNED
Busola Kukoyi
SSA Media to the First Lady of Nigeria
6th November, 2024
