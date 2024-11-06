The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has granted bail to two former Kaduna State Government officials accused of false asset declarations.
The officials, Ja’afaru Sani and Lawal Adebisi, served as Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources and Senior Adviser and Counsellor, respectively, under former Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2023.
They face separate nine-count charges of false asset declaration for allegedly omitting and refusing to declare some of their bank accounts and maintaining bank accounts outside Nigeria, among other alleged infractions.
The Chairperson of CCT, Danladi Umar, presided over the court sitting during their arrangement on Wednesday, alongside two other judges, Agwadza Atedze and Juliet Anobor.
|
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges before their counsel urged the court to grant them bail on self-recognition.
The counsel argued that Mr Adebisi was served a notice of court appearance Wednesday morning, while Mr Sani was not in court because he was recently bereaved.
The prosecution counsel objected to the oral application for bail. However, the court granted each bail in the sum of N10 million and two sureties.
After granting the officials bail, Mr Umar adjourned the hearing of the two cases to 14, 15, and 20 January 2025.
