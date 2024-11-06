President Bola Tinubu, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has ordered rescheduling the Federal Executive Council meeting till another date to be announced.
Initially scheduled for today, the council meeting was postponed in honour of Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.
Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, served as the Chief of Army Staff from 19 June 2023 till his death on 5 November 2024.
President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.
Earlier today, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.
He wished Mr Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
