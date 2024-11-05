The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Hashimu Argungu, has expressed concern over the presentation of suspects in chains and neglect of crime victims by law enforcement agencies.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, said Mr Argungu expressed the concern on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the PSC boss spoke during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), Tony Ojukwu.

The PSC chairman said extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, searching and detention, and sexual abuses were some of the issues haunting the nation’s human rights record.

He urged the commission to find a way to mitigate or eliminate the issues.

Mr Argungu called for balancing the justice system so that attention would also be given to victims of crime and not only to suspects.

The PSC chairman said some Nigerian laws were obsolete and needed reviewing.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He commended PSC’s collaborative partnership with the NHRC and added that PSC would henceforth involve the commission in its recruitment processes.

Mr Ani said Mr Ojukwu told the visiting delegation that the National Human Rights Commission was building a digital platform for processing human rights cases.

Mr Ojukwu said the platform would be linked to the PSC to ensure that the two government agencies would, in partnership, take the war against abuses to the next level.

He said the nation would not continue to watch the abuse of the rights of citizens.

Mr Ojukwu appealed to the PSC chairman to partner with his commission to give the nation something to cheer.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

