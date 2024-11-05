The police in Ebonyi State said they were worried about the alleged killing of three women by their husbands within two months over minor misunderstandings.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, stated this on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said that on 4 September, a middle-aged man allegedly killed his wife, Ugochi because the deceased cautioned her husband over the treatment he gave to their housemaid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened at Etim community in the Etim Edda Local Government Area of the state.

NAN gathered that Ugochi was attacked as she tried to stop her husband from further punishment to the housemaid.

The slain woman had three children – a nine-year-old girl and twin boys who are now 7 years old.

Mr Ukandu said a similar incident occurred on 4 October at Igweledoha, Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu area, where a husband allegedly killed his wife following a domestic misunderstanding.

Also, on 29 October, a man, residing along Ogoja Road, Abakaliki, allegedly killed his wife by hitting her head with an iron rod.

Mr Ukandu, who described the incidents as “unfortunate”, said that the police operatives from the command had arrested the suspects.

He said they will be charged with alleged culpable homicide, wife battery and unlawful maltreatment to housemaid at the end of police investigations.

(NAN)

