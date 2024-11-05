One hundred and seventy-four students from the University of Uyo (Uniuyo) will be awarded first-class degrees at the institution’s combined convocation ceremony on Saturday.
The Vice-Chancellor of Uniuyo, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, disclosed this in Uyo on Tuesday at a news conference to kick off the institution’s 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremonies.
Professor Ndaeyo said that the university would graduate 12,450 students during the ceremony.
“1,167 persons will be awarded postgraduate degrees, 10,835 others will bag bachelor’s degrees, 411 students will be awarded diplomas, while 37 persons will earn certificates,” he said.
|
The vice-chancellor said that the university produced 56 first-class graduates in the 2020/2021 academic session and 118 first-class graduates in the 2021/2022 session.
Mr Ndaeyo said that the university was running a total of 100 programmes in 117 departments under 19 faculties.
He said that 90 per cent of the university’s programmes had received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission.
Mr Ndaeyo said that the university management prioritises the welfare of the students to ensure adequate motivation for learning.
“We have entered into a public-private partnership agreement for the building and equipping more hostels for our students.
READ ALSO: Convocation: Tinubu to commission projects at UNILORIN as 256 students bag first-class degrees
“The university management attaches a high premium to staff welfare; we ensure that promotions are released promptly,” he said.
The vice-chancellor announced that the university would confer honorary doctoral degrees on three people: Effiong Afiakurue, Halima Zakari, and Itanwan James.
He further said that Akpan Ekpo, the institution’s former vice-chancellor, would be conferred the status of Honorary Professor Emeritus.
Mr Ndaeyo said that the university was facing challenges such as insecurity, inadequate funding, a manpower shortage, and encroachment on its land.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999