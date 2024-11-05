The police have rescued 19 kidnapped persons in Gidan-Kwakwa forest, along the Tegina-Zungeru road in Niger State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Tuesday.

He said, “On 01/11/2024 at about 0630hrs, information was received that on the same date at about 0230hrs, that some passengers who were on transit in a Toyota Bus vehicle with Reg. No. LG 08 DGS from Sokoto State heading to Bayelsa State were attacked by suspected kidnappers at Gidan-Kwakwa along Tegina-Zungeru road and abducted nineteen persons into the forest.”

He said upon receiving the information, the authorities sent a joint security tactical team to trail the kidnappers.

Mr Abiodun said the kidnappers abandoned 12 of their captives under the pursuit of the security team who rescued them on Saturday morning in the Pangugari forest in Rafi LGA of Niger State.

He said later at about 9 p.m. of the same day, the remaining seven captives were rescued unhurt in the forest.

“The victims were taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention and they were released to return to Sokoto State on 3 of November, 2024.”

