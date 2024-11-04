President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, said Nigeria is fully committed to actualising upgraded partnership agreements with the United Kingdom in areas that directly impact citizens’ livelihoods, like arts, culture, trade, and security.

The president spoke when he received the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, at the State House.

President Tinubu said his government would support the partnership for growth.

“I am happy that Nigeria is your first port of call. We have come a long way with our shared history. The challenge we face now is a call to promote unity and inclusivity. Britain and Nigeria have a long history, and we have always cherished the relationship”.

President Tinubu urged the United Kingdom to strengthen relations with Africa by showing more interest in some of the conflicts affecting countries such as the Republic of Sudan, particularly over humanitarian issues.

“We are faced with security challenges in West Africa, and we have been receiving displaced persons into the country, some from Mali and Burkina Faso. We are doing our best to bring peace.

“We are urging Britain to pay more attention to some African countries, like Sudan, apart from Ukraine. I think humanity dictates that you pay attention to some of these issues. We are ready to collaborate with you.

“Britain should do more to bring peace and stability to that part of Africa,’’ he added.

President Tinubu told the Foreign Secretary that the economic reforms in Nigeria were progressive and geared towards long-term stimulation of the economy.

The President thanked King Charles III for his warm reception at Buckingham Palace during a visit to London.

Foreign Secretary Lammy said he was in Nigeria to begin consultations on improving relations between both countries and Africa.

He explained that the Prime Minister, Keir Stammer, had expressed deep interest in the continent’s growth and development, and new partnerships, particularly in tackling new challenges, were needed.

The Foreign Secretary said former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, were close friends of the continent.

“It is wonderful, truly wonderful to be here in Nigeria, especially with you in person.

“Our countries have the strongest relationships built over many years. Shared values in our history by the Commonwealth, which has been incredibly strong, dynamic and vibrant across our countries

“The Prime Minister Keir Stammer’s government hopes to see and ensure changes in our relations. He is committed to economic growth, and I have come in that spirit. Of course, economic growth is the bedrock of peace and security,’’ the Foreign Secretary added.

On Nigeria’s economic reforms, Mr Lammy said: “Your macro-economic performance is important to Nigeria’s long-term prosperity and security and at any time clearly will make a difference in investor confidence in the economy.’’

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said that agreements signed with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary included growth and jobs, enhanced security, migration and home affairs, strengthening collaboration on modernised partnerships, and enhanced people-to-people links.

He said Nigeria and the United Kingdom signed an agreement on trade and investment earlier in the year.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

November 4, 2024

