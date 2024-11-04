Idowu Iluyomade, the former Senior Pastor of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and his wife Siju Iluyomade have released a new single, ‘No One Can Thank You Enough,’ on Sunday across all streaming platforms.
Pastor Illuyomade posted on his social media handles that he got the inspiration for the song from heaven while asleep.
“Through the years, I have had many unsolicited Heavenly Invasions that come in through various visions and the audible voice of God to lead, direct, and sometimes warn of intending dangers. All the Heavenly noggings have come to pass,” he wrote.
He continued, “My latest of these unsolicited heavenly invasions happened over time. As I sleep, I suddenly find myself amid the Heavenly Angelic Choir singing loud praises and worship with tunes, lyrics and melody to the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”
He also stated that the song is one of five: “Eventually, I captured five songs with their tune, lyrics, and melody. For a while, I was singing them until it dawned on me that God must have given me these unusual encounters for a purpose and not for my consumption, but for the global exaltation of His name and the dissemination of his awesome greatness through music SUNG REAL TIME by the Angels whilst worshipping God in Heaven.”
“I have now decided to begin to record these songs starting with , featuring my Sweetheart, . Expect miracles, signs, and wonders as you worship.”
Background
The former overseers of the City of David Parish of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) were reportedly suspended in June.
The suspension of the Iluyomades, who also heads the Apapa Family of the church’s annexe, came on the heels of the elaborate 60th birthday celebration of his wife, Siju.
They were initially replaced by Pastor Charles Kpandei of the church’s Resurrection Parish Region 11 with immediate effect. However, the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is headed by Pastor Kayode Pitan and his wife, Femi Pitan.
After the play out of these, the Pastor and his socialite wife Siju had been off social media for months but returned in August as he paid tributes to his father. This was followed by successive appearances at other events, including the 80th birthday party of Nigeria’s first minister of industry, Nike Akande, in Lagos.
