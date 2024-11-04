A 30-year-old man has allegedly killed a 19-year-old scrap scavenger in Obollo, a community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.
Apparently, because of economic hardship, the number of young Nigerians who are into scrap scavenging has increased. They are usually seen with rusty carts in most Nigerian cities, roaming around the neighbourhood picking discarded metals through which they make a living.
The suspect, Joshua Tsehemba, allegedly robbed the victim, Yusuf Ibrahim, of N100,000 before strangling him to death on 2 October.
The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Tsehemba allegedly conspired with two accomplices, who were on the run.
The police spokesperson said the suspects subsequently buried the victim in a shallow grave in the community.
“The suspect was arrested by operatives from the Udenu Police Division of the Command, following a community alert regarding a shallow grave discovered in a bush at Ojo River in Ogbodu-Aba, Obollo Community, Udenu LGA,” he said.
Mr Ndukwe said the suspect has confessed to killing the victim after luring him under the pretext of wanting to sell a discarded motor vehicle propeller.
Arraignment
The spokesperson said the suspect has been arraigned and remanded at the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre pending further court proceedings.
He did not, however, give details of the charges.
