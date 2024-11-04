Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has proposed the Chinese political model as a solution to Nigeria’s leadership crisis.
Speaking at the 24th National Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers in Abuja, Mr Zulum called for a structured and merit-based approach to leadership selection in Africa’s most populous nation.
“I am always referring to the election system in China,” Mr Zulum stated.
“In China, they do selection versus election. First, they will identify credible leaders with proven integrity based on past records. They evaluate the potential of all those who have been in public office over a period of time; then, they select the best. After that, they subject the best candidate for election.”
|
China is a one-party state run by the Communist Party since the end of the country’s civil war in 1949.
Mr Zulum underscored the potential benefits of the Chinese approach for Nigeria, arguing that it could significantly improve the quality of leadership.
However, he highlighted the importance of responsible citizenship, stating, “Our problem here in Nigeria is not only about leadership but also followership. I believe we need to shift our focus to two critical components rather than one: leadership as well as followership.”
The governor stressed that meaningful progress cannot be achieved without good leadership but emphasized that good citizens are essential for effective governance. “As much as we need good leaders, we also need good citizens who can distinguish between their right and left,” he remarked.
ALSO READ: Borno reduces out-of-school children from 2 million to 800,000 – Zulum
In addition to discussing leadership, Mr Zulum advocated using technology to transform agriculture and enhance food production. “As we gather here, we recognize the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges facing our country,” he said.
“By harnessing the power of technology such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, we can develop sustainable and resilient food systems to meet the needs of the growing population while protecting our natural resources.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999