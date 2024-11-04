Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has proposed the Chinese political model as a solution to Nigeria’s leadership crisis.

Speaking at the 24th National Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers in Abuja, Mr Zulum called for a structured and merit-based approach to leadership selection in Africa’s most populous nation.

“I am always referring to the election system in China,” Mr Zulum stated.

“In China, they do selection versus election. First, they will identify credible leaders with proven integrity based on past records. They evaluate the potential of all those who have been in public office over a period of time; then, they select the best. After that, they subject the best candidate for election.”

China is a one-party state run by the Communist Party since the end of the country’s civil war in 1949.

Mr Zulum underscored the potential benefits of the Chinese approach for Nigeria, arguing that it could significantly improve the quality of leadership.

However, he highlighted the importance of responsible citizenship, stating, “Our problem here in Nigeria is not only about leadership but also followership. I believe we need to shift our focus to two critical components rather than one: leadership as well as followership.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor stressed that meaningful progress cannot be achieved without good leadership but emphasized that good citizens are essential for effective governance. “As much as we need good leaders, we also need good citizens who can distinguish between their right and left,” he remarked.

In addition to discussing leadership, Mr Zulum advocated using technology to transform agriculture and enhance food production. “As we gather here, we recognize the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges facing our country,” he said.

“By harnessing the power of technology such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, we can develop sustainable and resilient food systems to meet the needs of the growing population while protecting our natural resources.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

