The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has confiscated over N4 billion worth of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja.
Femi Babafemi, director, media and advocacy, NDLEA, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.
Mr Babafemi said the consignments, in 845 wraps, were confiscated by the agency’s operatives on 29 Oct.
He added that the consignments, weighing 18.72 kilogrammes, were concealed in two lavatories of an Ethiopian-bound flight and that they were found during post-landing cleaning of the cabin.
He said that the illicit consignments were wrapped in polythene bags and hidden in the waste collectors in the two rear lavatories of the aircraft when they were recovered.
“No fewer than 30 suspects have so far been grilled in connection with the seizure.
“Investigations revealed that the seized drugs were conveyed from Brazil to Ethiopia through ingestion and excreted in Addis Ababa by a set of couriers.
“While some other traffickers picked them up and attempted to smuggle them into Nigeria through the Lagos Airport before their attempt was frustrated with the cooperation of the airline’s authorities and other airport stakeholders” Babafemi said.
He further said the agency’s operatives also thwarted traffickers’ attempt to export 2.928kg cocaine, cannabis and tramadol 225mg concealed in body cream containers, including pieces of artwork, to Australia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
He said the syndicate had attempted to use some courier companies in Lagos to export the drug before they were blocked by NDLEA officers.
Mr Babafemi said that other consignments, comprising 754,000 pills of tapentadol and acetaminophen 225mg, worth N525,000,000, were intercepted at the Apapa seaport in Lagos on Oct.29.
He said the items were part of a targeted and watch-listed container from India, seized during a joint examination with men of the Customs Service and other security agencies.
(NAN)
