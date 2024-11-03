The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday envisaged light dust haze on Sunday with localised visibility of 2km to 5km in the northern region during the forecast period.

According to it, sunny skies with a few cloud patches are expected during the forecast period.

”In the southern region, there are slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms along with moderate rains over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom,

Rivers and Lagos States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet envisaged a slight dust haze during the forecast period in the northern region on Monday.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with a few patches of clouds are anticipated during the forecast period in the North Central region.

It anticipated the chances of thunderstorms with moderate rains over some coastal cities during the afternoon/evening hours in the southern region.

“For Tuesday, in the northern region, slight dust haze is anticipated throughout the forecast period.

“In the North Central region, sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected during the forecast period.

“In the southern region, partly cloudy conditions are expected with prospects of thunderstorms along with moderate rains over the coastal cities during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles are in suspension.

The agency advised people with Asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather conditions.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng.”

(NAN)

