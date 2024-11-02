A cross-section of the Aba electorate has berated the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission for its alleged poor showing in Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship Elections.

The people blamed the low voter turnout on the late arrival of election officials and electoral materials at the polling units, which delayed the commencement of the exercise across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the election in Aba South, reports that many prospective voters who turned up to exercise their franchise became frustrated and left after waiting several hours without the presence of election officials.

At Ngwa Ward 4, materials were delivered at about 4.10 p.m., and accreditation and voting commenced by about 4.38 p.m.

Some voters, who spoke to NAN on the development, complained about the late delivery of election materials and officials.

They alleged that the delay was deliberate by the commission.

Udochukwu Eze, a voter in the ward, expressed joy at finally casting his vote after waiting a long time.

“I voted at Unit 13 Ward 4. I thank God that the election did not only take place today but was very peaceful too,” he said, adding that many had gone home after waiting so long.

Another voter, Agnes Ide, expressed dismay over the delay and called on the Abia State Government to strengthen people’s confidence in the electoral process.

“I almost went back home, and if I had left, nothing would have brought me back,” Mrs Ide said.

NAN reports that there were no security personnel at the polling centres visited, but the exercise was rancour-free.

Regarding the complaints, Commissioner II, in charge of Voter Education and Enlightenment, in the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, Kelechukwu Okere, said, “It is not true that materials arrived late at the polling units”.

Mr Okere told NAN that the commission made adequate arrangements for the seamless distribution of materials and election officials to ensure a smooth exercise.

