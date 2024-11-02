The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) hijacked electoral materials for the conduct of local elections in Cross River State.

The allegation was made by PDP candidates in Saturday’s elections in Yakurr and Obudu Council, Jennifer Usani and Emmanuel Asinde, respectively.

They decried the absence of voting materials in their respective local government areas for the election that was scheduled to commence at 8 a.m.

The PDP candidates said that not only were materials absent, but there was no semblance of elections taking place in the areas.

“There is nobody, polling officials and security agencies in the polling units across Obudu as we speak, and obviously, there cannot be voters in the absence of officials and security.

“Indeed, we were ready for the election but it seems they were never ready for us,” said the PDP candidate in Yakurr.

Also, the party candidate in Obudu, who corroborated the claim by his counterpart in Yakurr, alleged that voting was only taking place at the ward of the APC candidate in Obudu.

“There is no election in the 10 wards, except that of the APC candidate in Obudu,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the state electoral commission has debunked the allegation of materials being hijacked and said voting went on across the state.

A commissioner in the electoral commission, Daniel Edet, who debunked the claim, said that the commission had worked hard to ensure hitch-free election

(NAN)

