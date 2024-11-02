Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ has achieved an impressive milestone, with 500,000 units sold since its release in September 2019.

This remarkable achievement has earned it the prestigious Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The RIAA Gold® and Platinum® awards signify outstanding achievements in sales and on-demand streams generated through legitimate digital and physical retailers that distribute recorded music.

The RIAA has clear and established certification requirements: 500,000 units for Gold, 1 million units for Platinum, 2 million units for multi-Platinum, and an impressive 10 million units for Diamond.

This prestigious Diamond status has been achieved by Led Zeppelin, Mariah Carey, Outkast, and Garth Brooks.

Wizkid stands out for his deliberate effort to elevate Afrobeats on a global scale, and ‘Joro’ is undeniably a significant milestone in that journey. Its success resonates both locally and internationally, solidifying its place in his impressive lineup.

With over 125 million streams on Spotify, ‘Joro’ has established itself as a powerhouse, becoming one of the most-watched videos on YouTube, amassing an impressive 290 million views.

In late 2019, Wizkid released the singles “Joro” and “Ghetto Love,” which were initially teased as promotional singles for the Made in Lagos album.

The song boosts Wizkid’s impressive list of records, further solidifying his status as one of the most certified Nigerian musicians in the United States.

Track record

The 32-year-old has earned gold plaques for the songs’ Soco’, ‘Skin Girl’ with Beyonce, ‘Call Me Everyday’ with Chris Brown, and ‘Mood’ featuring BNXN.

The Grammy-award-winning singer is the only Nigerian musician with a diamond song in the US, courtesy of his feature on Drake’s ‘One Dance’.

Wizkid’s other certifications include a 4X platinum plaque for ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and ‘Come Closer’ feat. Drake.

Wizkid started singing in 2001. At 11, he released a collaborative studio album with Glorious Five titled Lil Prinz before he went solo to record his first song with OJB Jezreel.

In December 2008, MI featured Wizkid on the track ‘Fast Cash’ from his debut album, ‘Mr Incrwas, signed to Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment Music. That same year, Wizkid released his first album, ‘Superstar’.

‘Holla at Your Boy’ which is included on the debut album, mixed elements of Top 40 American R&B and swagged-out ringtone rap, becoming Wiz’s first fully-fledged hit.

Wizkid has since then kept the Afrobeats flag and that of the African culture flying as he has appraised almost every genre of music whilst still keeping in touch with his Nigerian roots.

