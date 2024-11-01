National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) operatives have sealed off a warehouse in Abuja that was said to be stocked with large quantities of expired and unregistered food products.
NAFDAC disclosed this via its X handle on Friday.
The regulator said its team raided the facility after uncovering it in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.
The statement said the NAFDAC team busted the facility as the operators were “reportedly preparing to revalidate and resell expired items into the market.”
NAFDAC said among the expired items confiscated were Cornitos Crusties Nacho, Chaunky Mango, Mother’s Recipe, Nacho Crisp, Paneer Makhani, Palak Paneer and Dal Tadka, with the haul valued at approximately 87.5 million naira.
“Both locations were promptly closed for further investigation,” the statement said.
Background
In recent months, NAFDAC has intensified its efforts to combat counterfeit and substandard products in Nigeria.
In May, NAFDAC sealed off an illegal alcohol manufacturing factory operating in Badagry, Lagos State, and vowed to prosecute the owner.
In July, the agency confiscated substandard, falsified and banned agrochemicals in Sokoto’s major markets.
These and many more operations have been carried out as NAFDAC works to tackle the growing issue of counterfeit and substandard products in Nigeria.
On Friday, NAFDAC “urges consumers, especially during this festive season, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food products to the nearest NAFDAC office for immediate action.”
