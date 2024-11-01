The Dickens Sanomi Foundation (DSF) has paid glowing tributes to a former chairman of Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Fulani Kwajafa, who passed away last week, at the age of 88.

Mr Kwajafa served as the first African to chair the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in 1993.

In a statement signed by Igho Sanomi, chairman of DSF, the Sanomi family extended their heartfelt condolences to the family and especially Nuhu Kawajafa, the son of the deceased, on the passing of their late father, who was also a retired Commissioner of Police and chaired the NDLEA in the early nineties.

Mr Sanomi wrote; “ In our days growing up within the Nigerian Police Family, the name Fulani Kwajafa (CP) embodied an aura of no-nonsense and strict discipline. He belonged to a class of renowned police officers known for their ethical standards, discipline and deep moral values, the same to which my late father Dickens Sanomi — AIG (Rtd) belonged and often referred.

“Throughout his life, Fulani Kwajafa exemplified the values of compassion, loyalty, and resilience to his country, colleagues, family and community. It is no surprise his Son Nuhu Kwajafa continues in the very footsteps of his father, ensuring that the less privileged in our society find a voice and a means to get the necessary support required to give them a better life.”

Mr Kwajafa is the founder of The Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care (GIPLC), a non-profit organisation.

In the last decade, GIPLC has continued to partner with Igho Sanomi through the Dickens Sanomi Foundation in uplifting and providing necessary funding for healthcare, food, shelter and education to numerous children in need within Nigeria and the African continent.

The GIPLC annual end-of-the-year event hosted in Abuja, Nigeria, and funded by the Sanomi has for the last 15 years continued to cater for thousands of orphans and less privileged families as a way to ensure the impact and gifts of the Christmas season are felt among them.

