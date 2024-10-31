President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday in Abuja said the cordial relations enjoyed between Nigeria, Republic of France, People’s Republic of China, and Kingdom of Denmark over many years should translate into mutual economic benefits for citizens, particularly in key areas of education, health and infrastructure.

The president gave an assurance of expanding economic diplomacy at a ceremony at the State House to receive Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of French Republic, Marc Fonbaustier; Ambassador of Kingdom of Denmark, Jens OHansen, and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Yu Dunhai.

President Tinubu, who is scheduled to pay a state visit to France, told the French ambassador that his friendship with Emmanuel Macron and the diplomatic ties between both countries should be felt by citizens.

He urged for French support for the ongoing reforms in the country, which seeks to strengthen institutions and improve the livelihood of citizens.

“Macron has been a good friend over many years, and I am looking forward to the State Visit in Paris to solidify our relationship, and ensure that our citizens also share in the gains of diplomacy between both countries.

“I am happy you are not a stranger in Africa from your background. Nigeria is the biggest country on the continent, and the headquarters of ECOWAS is based here. We have an open door policy, and we want your investors to take advantage of it.

“Our collaboration is essential for Africa, ECOWAS and Nigeria. You can always get in touch through Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or the Chief of Staff to the President,’’ the president added.

The French ambassador affirmed the warmth, hospitality and diversity of Nigerian culture, assuring that he will put all effort to upscale the partnership for a shared economic prosperity.

“Mr President, I must praise and express my admiration for your achievements. You have taken a bold step in developing the country, and I encourage you to stand, and do the right thing for Nigeria,’’ Fonbaustier stated.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador, President Tinubu appreciated the President of the Republic of China, Xi Jinping, for hosting him during his State visit to Beijing, and participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He urged the envoy to work hard with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to translate the agreements signed into reality.

“I enjoyed my visit to China, and I particularly look forward to the activation of all the agreements we signed, especially on trade and economic progress for both countries.

The president said Nigeria will continue to leverage and build on the Chinese experience, especially in trade and infrastructure development.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the president for honouring the invitation to visit in September.

“Your visit was a great success and your presence resonated very well. It was a milestone in our bilateral relations. It was important for both countries to agree to elevate our bilateral relations. We will continue to explore development paths to suit Nigeria, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have enjoyed more than half a century relations. We have respect for each other and treat each other with equity, and our relations have grown from strength to strength, particularly in economics and trade,’’ the Chinese ambassador said.

Mr Yu said he had already started some programmes with some states on improving yields for rice and yams, a mobile medical outreach to the less privileged, and educational exchange programmes that will enhance vocational and technical skills in the country.

“Mr President, you are a reformer, and our people respect reformers. Like you said in your Independence Day speech, Nigerians are tenacious and resilient,’’ he added.

President Tinubu welcomed the Ambassador of Denmark, adding that he looked forward to improved relations.

“Your country is known for promotion of democratic values and human rights and we are ready to collaborate with you. We have seen your engagements in the energy sector in your country, and around the world, and we will like to benefit from that.

“We are interested in education, Medicare and areas that directly impact the livelihood of our people. We have seen the progress of the APM terminal in Lagos, a company from the kingdom of Denmark. Nigeria is good for business, and we want to continue to promote that aspect,’’ the president said.

The Danish ambassador said his country has evolved a new strategy to improve relations with Africa, and Nigeria will play a central role in the implementation, considering its size and influence on the continent.

“We recognise your influence globally and regionally, and we will continue to cooperate and expand relations with Nigeria, especially in areas of trade and economy,’’ the ambassador added.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 31, 2024

