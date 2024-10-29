The Abia State Government has announced the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Onyemachi Ogbulu.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, announced the removal on Tuesday, while briefing reporters at the Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of Monday’s State Executive Council meeting.

Mr Kanu also announced the approval of the appointment of Ndukwe Okeudo, a professor, as the new vice-chancellor of the university.

He further announced the appointment of a former speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Agwu U. Agwu as the pro-chancellor, Catherine Ifejika as chancellor, Onwubiko Dike as a member of the university’s Governing Council and two new deputy vice-chancellors.

Other appointments include four members of the Senate, two members of the congregation, one member of Convocation, a representative from the State Ministry of Education and the appointment of a new bursar.

The commissioner said that the appointment was made following the approval of the recommendations of the visitation panel to the university.

He said that the panel was put in place to evolve effective strategies for addressing the challenges facing the university.

Mr Kanu described the appointment of some people that would oversee the affairs of the institution as the first in the series of reforms that would take place in the university.

According to him, the appointments are to take effect from 1 November.

(NAN)

