Bernard Odoh, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Ebonyi State, has emerged vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State.

Mr Odoh, a professor of applied geophysics, will succeed Carol Arinze-Umobi, who assumed office as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution in July.

“Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh has emerged as the 7th substantive Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,” the university stated in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that he was appointed after performing highly during an interview session organised by the university’s Governing Council on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old defeated about 18 other candidates who contested for the position.

‘Transparent and open process’

The spokesperson of the university, Emmanuel Ojukwu, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Ojukwu said Mr Odoh was appointed into the position through “a transparent and open process” held earlier on Tuesday.

“All the council members were present during the election and even during the announcement of results,” he said.

The spokesperson said the council members had sent a letter to the institution’s incumbent deputy vice-chancellor to “act” until the newly elected vice-chancellor assumes office.

“He (Odoh) is taking over office fully on Monday. He has been given an employment letter and the letter is effective from today.”

Bernard Odoh

Mr Odoh hails from Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He served as the secretary to the Ebonyi State Government between 2015 and 2018.

