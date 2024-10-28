President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed concern over the blackout in the northern region of Nigeria in the last week. He is now leading efforts to end the disruption that has paralysed social and economic activities, summoning the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The President has directed the Minister of Power and relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states in the North.

President Tinubu is saddened by the reports of vandalism and wilful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

In a meeting with the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President directed a long-term solution to the problem.

President Tinubu charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, President Tinubu also directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

President Tinubu implores traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

He said the government will no longer condone deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

