The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Sunday, urged South-east residents to upgrade their pre-paid meters before 24 November.

The EEDC Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, told reporters in Enugu.

“This is due to the Token Identifier (TID) rollover, an exercise that affects all Standard Transfer Specification (STS) compliant prepaid meters across the globe,” Mr Eze said.

It would be recalled that EEDC had, in its various engagements and enlightenment programmes, notified South-east residents that all STS prepaid meters would cease to accept credit tokens by 24 November unless they were upgraded.

Mr Ezeh said that the EEDC successfully switched to its newly acquired vending system, “SuperEdge,” as part of its preparation for a smooth upgrade.

According to him, prepaid meters that have not been upgraded will no longer accept new tokens, though they will still be functional until the energy credits already loaded in them are used up.

“Consequently, customers who have not recharged their prepaid meters since February 2024 will have their very first recharge come with the Key Change Tokens (KCTs).

“These are three sets of 20-digit tokens needed for the upgrade, which customers are expected to punch into their prepaid meters.

“The first 20 digits will be punched into the meter, after which the customer should press the “enter” button; the same should be done for the second and third 20 digits to upgrade the meter.

“This exercise is free and at no cost to customers,” he said.

The EEDC spokesperson urged customers who still have tokens purchased earlier but yet to be loaded onto their meters to load them before administering the three sets of 20-digit tokens.

“This is because once the meter is upgraded, such tokens will no longer be accepted by the meter, and there will be no refund for unused tokens.

“Customers can recharge their meters through EnergyPay by simply logging on to the EEDC website and clicking the “Make Payment” button or through the EEDC Connect App.

“For inquiries and clarification on the upgrade, customers can reach out to EEDC through its call centre,” he added.

(NAN)

