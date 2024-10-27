The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has launched its second coffee book to celebrate two decades of cinematic excellence across Africa.

Known for its recognition of outstanding achievements in African film, AMAA first launched a coffee table book in 2014 to mark its 10th anniversary.

On Friday, the second coffee book, ‘Celebrating African Creativity – The AMAA Journey’, was presented at the Marriott Hotel in Lagos in honour of AMAA’s 20th anniversary.

Hosted by Chinyere Anyiam-Osigwe, the event drew esteemed guests, including members of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, Bond Emeruwa, Zeb Ejiro, Blessing Ebigieson, Greg Odutayo, and Bukky Ogunnote.

The book captures the essence of AMAA’s legacy over the past 20 years, capturing the life of the founder, the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. The coffee book highlights her life and celebrates past winners, moments, and milestones since AMAA’s inception.

At the launch, AMAA CEO Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe described the book as “an Iconic book that captures all the moments to be treasured in our hearts”.

He further said, “But we have to remember that this book is not just a coffee book; It is the treasure book of creative mystery made possible by people like you coming together to celebrate Africa, to celebrate AMAA and my dear sister Peace, founder of AMAA. Two decades, and the legacy still lives on.”

The power of visual storytelling

The panel session during the event was insightful and invaluable as the speakers addressed the power of visual narratives in African cinema.

One of the panellists, Emeruwa, emphasised the importance of concept and moment-capturing in filmmaking. He noted that to create dynamic scenes and avoid a flat movie, filmmakers must focus on composition, narrative, cinematography, and editing, which he described as “the engine room” and sound.

Ms Ogunnote added that techniques like slow motion, close-ups, long shots, and medium shots can help convey a story’s message more effectively.

Director Odutayo shared insights on what makes a script suitable for approval, pointing out that storytelling is subjective and should resonate with the audience. More so, producer Zeb Ejiro stressed that films must be set in a specific time and place to maintain authenticity.

Ms Ebigieson said Nigerian filmmakers should comply with the classification board’s guidelines when addressing film classification. She explained that if filmmakers want their films to be accessible to audiences under 18, they should create content appropriate for a 15+ rating.

She added that while producers often aim for broader viewership and seek certain classifications, they should ensure their films align with the standards required for those ratings.

Milestones

Andy Boyo, renowned filmmaker and chairperson of the occasion, noted that the book showcased some of the award’s past winners, memorable moments, and some of the highlights of each edition.

He said the book celebrates the 20-year history of African cinema through illustrations, sketches, prints and photographs and described AMAA as a reward platform created by the African Film Academy, an initiative of the Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, to promote professionalism and creative excellence in the business of filmmaking in Africa and the diaspora.

“In the last ten years, the award has evolved from its beginning with participation from a few countries in West Africa, with filmmakers from 48 countries within and outside Africa as participants. In the last five years, AMAA has generated media coverage and global value at over US $20 million, giving sponsors and partners the right to disability and transnational exposure.

“AMAA has lived up to its Pan-African mission by providing a unique platform for filmmakers and other professionals within the motion picture industry to network for lifelong personal and business relationships.

AMAA has become a single, unifying factor for filmmakers across Africa and the diaspora in the last ten years.

“AMAA now receives entries from English, French, Portuguese, and even Arab-speaking countries in Africa. It has pushed the boundaries of understanding and cooperation among filmmakers,” he said.

