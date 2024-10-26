Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, now has access to his lawyers following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

A member of the House, Obi Aguocha, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, said he had a private meeting with Mr Kanu on Thursday.

Mr Kanu is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He has been in detention since he was controversially repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021.

His legal team has repeatedly accused the State Security Service (SSS) of denying it access to Mr Kanu.

Speaking on the lead-up to Thursday’s meeting, Mr Aguocha said he was approached by Mr Kanu’s lawyers, who informed him of their lack of access to the detainee.

The lawmaker stated that he wrote to the Speaker and the State Security Service (SSS) for prompt intervention. He said the intervention led to a resolution between the lawyers and the SSS.

“A resolution was reached regarding the lack of access to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by his legal team, who are now granted the necessary access to their client,” Mr Aguocha said.

The lawmaker also expressed optimism about a political settlement leading to the release of the detained leader.

He further disclosed that Mr Kanu now has access to private medical care and a preferred medical doctor.

“Nnamdi Kanu has received private medical attention as recently as 3rd October 2024,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Aguocha reiterated that “Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental human rights, as guaranteed under the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended and other relevant United Nations instruments, should be upheld.”

PREMIUM TIMES is unable to verify if Mr Kanu now has access to his legal team.

Aloy Ejimakor, Mr Kanu’s lawyer, did not answer the calls to his phone and did not respond to the text message sent to him to confirm the claim by the lawmaker.

