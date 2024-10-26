A former member of the House of Representatives, Ahman Patigi, has passed away.
Mr Patigi, who represented the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the 6th, 7th, and 8th Assemblies, died on Thursday at the National Hospital in Abuja.
The ex-lawmaker passed away at the age of 59, following an undisclosed illness.
In the 8th Assembly, he served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources.
|
He lost his bid to return to the House in 2019 after the “O to ge” movement swept through the Kwara State political landscape.
Mr Patigi founded Ahman Patigi University in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.
Gov AbdulRazaq mourns
Reacting to the news of the former lawmaker’s demise, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State described his death as a shock.
Mr AbdulRazaq, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the departed lawmaker left a huge void in the state.
He noted that the former lawmaker would be remembered for his investments in human capital development and poverty alleviation.
ALSO READ: UNILORIN professor appointed pioneer VC of Ahman Pategi University
“Hon. Patigi will be remembered for his numerous investments that uplifted different people, including those he facilitated as a lawmaker and those he helped as a community leader, such as through the Ahman Patigi University (APU),” the governor said.
The death of Mr Patigi comes six months after the passing of another member of the 8th Assembly, Rafiu Ibrahim, who died in April.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999