A former member of the House of Representatives, Ahman Patigi, has passed away.

Mr Patigi, who represented the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the 6th, 7th, and 8th Assemblies, died on Thursday at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The ex-lawmaker passed away at the age of 59, following an undisclosed illness.

In the 8th Assembly, he served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources.

He lost his bid to return to the House in 2019 after the “O to ge” movement swept through the Kwara State political landscape.

Mr Patigi founded Ahman Patigi University in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Gov AbdulRazaq mourns

Reacting to the news of the former lawmaker’s demise, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State described his death as a shock.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr AbdulRazaq, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the departed lawmaker left a huge void in the state.

He noted that the former lawmaker would be remembered for his investments in human capital development and poverty alleviation.

ALSO READ: UNILORIN professor appointed pioneer VC of Ahman Pategi University

“Hon. Patigi will be remembered for his numerous investments that uplifted different people, including those he facilitated as a lawmaker and those he helped as a community leader, such as through the Ahman Patigi University (APU),” the governor said.

The death of Mr Patigi comes six months after the passing of another member of the 8th Assembly, Rafiu Ibrahim, who died in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

