President Bola Tinubu commiserates with the family, friends and associates of Humphrey Nwosu, a former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), who died in a US hospital on 24 October.
Mr Nwosu, a professor, was chairman of NEC from 1989 to 1993 and oversaw the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, which General Ibrahim Babangida annulled.
Before the ill-fated presidential election, Mr Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.
The President holds fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.
He expresses his deep sorrow at the loss of a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.
President Tinubu affirms that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu is to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.
The President prays God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
