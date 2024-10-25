Three media workers were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residence housing journalists in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Friday.
The pro-Iran Al Mayadeen TV reported that a cameraman and a technician linked to the broadcaster were killed in an Israeli attack early Friday.
This happened in a residence in Hasbiyya town in southern Lebanon.
The Hezbollah TV Al Manar said a cameraman working for it was also killed in the strike.
Al Mayadeen head Ghassan Ben Jeddou held Israel fully responsible for what he said was a “war crime.’’
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
On Wednesday, Al Mayadeen said the Israeli army had attacked one of its offices in southern Beirut.
(dpa/NAN)
