President Bola Tinubu has directed an intensification of search and rescue for passengers of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic near Bonny Finima on Thursday in Port-Harcourt.

The helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation and registered as 5NBQG, was hired by NNPC Ltd. to ferry some contract staff to the NNPC facility FPSO—NUIMS ANTAN.

Mr Tinubu urged military officers involved in various operations in the zone to join the rescue mission and provide all necessary support to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant agencies.

He condoled with the Board and staff of NNPC Ltd. and the families of those confirmed dead in the accident, Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Mr Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God would grant eternal rest to the three departed souls and comfort their families.

(NAN)

