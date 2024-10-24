The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ordered the suspension of three senior Kaduna State officials following allegations of false asset declarations, pending their trial.
In a statement released on Thursday by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Samuel Peter, the Acting Commissioner for Internal Security; Shizzer Bada, the Commissioner for Finance; and Tijjani Abdullahi, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, were directed to step down from their positions.
The order, issued on 22 October, follows an ex parte application filed by the CCB.
An ex parte application is heard by a court in the absence of the adverse party.
The officials are accused of violating the provision of the CCB and CCT Act that requires public officers to declare their true assets from time to time.
The tribunal’s decision remains in effect pending the hearing of a motion filed by the bureau on 21 October, along with formal charges against the officials.
The statement said the tribunal has also instructed the Kaduna State Governor and Secretary to the State Government to appoint interim replacements for the suspended officials.
“The Tribunal delivered this ruling on 22 October 2024, following an ex parte application submitted by the Code of Conduct Bureau regarding allegations of violations of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, CAP C1 LFN 2004,” Veronica Kato, the bureau’s spokesperson, said in a statement.
The trio is scheduled to appear before the tribunal on 7 November.
