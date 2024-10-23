The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, said the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) will launch a non-resident Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform to enable Nigerians in diaspora operate their local bank accounts by December.
Mr Cardoso disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF meeting in Washington D.C United States.
He explained that the initiative is part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians irrespective of their location anywhere in the world can participate in the Nigerian economy without any hassles.
“As far as we are concerned it is totally unacceptable that you should be out here and be having hassles in operating your accounts or doing your business in your original country. I want to tell you that starting in December 2024 Nigerians in the diaspora will no longer face the hurdle of travelling long distances for physical biometric verifications to access financial services,” Mr Cardoso said.
|
He said the launch of the non-resident BVN platform by NIBBS will enable enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) processes remotely making it more convenient and cost-effective for the diaspora to engage with the Nigerian banking system.
“This initiative in collaboration with our banks marks a significant step toward greater financial inclusion and accessibility as we continue to roll out innovative solutions,” he said.
In recent times, the CBN has aimed to bolster economic ties with Nigerians abroad by enhancing their access to the financial sector, particularly through streamlined international remittance payments.
In May, CBN granted Approval-in-Principle (AIP) to 14 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to enhance remittances.
As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the CBN recorded a total direct foreign exchange (FX) remittances of $282.61 million representing a $18.96 million decrease when compared to the $301.57 million diaspora remittances recorded in Q1 2023.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999