The police in Enugu State have arrested a native doctor, Enuwa Odugu, for his alleged involvement in the death of Chikwado Eze, a 26-year-old man during “fortification”.

The victim’s father, Uwakwe Eze, was also arrested for his involvement in the death of his son.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the 67-year-old father was said to have taken the victim to the native doctor, Mr Odugu, 48, to “fortify” him when the incident happened.

“However, during the ritual, the deceased was buried in a coffin but he unfortunately died in the process.

“He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead by the attending doctor, and his body deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” the police spokesperson said.

He did not say when and where the incident happened.

Mr Ndukwe said the native doctor has confessed to the crime and narrated how he conducted such rituals without hitches.

He further said the native doctor attributed the victim’s death to his alleged non-adherence to certain ritualistic rules earlier prescribed to him.

“The case is under investigation, and the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded,” the police said.

Court remands security guard for killing his boss

Mr Ndukwe said, in another development, two people have been arrested for alleged conspiracy and murder of 52-year-old Patience Charles.

He identified the suspects as Kingsley Okoro, 24, and Chiedozie Ogbonna, 18.

The police said Mr Okoro used to be a security guard to the deceased, Mrs Charles.

“The crime was motivated by a grudge Kingsley held from his time as her former security guard in 2021,” he said.

The spokesperson said the suspects have confessed to “strangling the victim in her home.”

He said the suspects have been arraigned and remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre.

Mr Ndukwe did not give details of the court that remanded him and when he was remanded.

“Both cases showcase serious criminal activities linked to personal grievances and harmful traditional practices, with the police actively investigating and prosecuting those involved,” he stated.

